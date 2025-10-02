2 hours ago

Prince Owusu, the industrious Medeama SC midfielder, has received his maiden call-up to the Black Stars, joining Otto Addo’s squad for Ghana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

The 20-year-old has been rewarded for his consistent performances in the Ghana Premier League, where he’s quietly emerged as one of the most reliable and disciplined midfielders on the local scene.

Owusu’s impact in the Ghana Premier League looks impressive as he racked up remarkable numbers throughout his campaign in the 2024/25 season, hitting 22 appearances for Medeama SC as he notched one goal and registered two assists.

He has so far played in two Ghana Premier League games for Medeama this current 2025/26 season as he has made two appearances, helping Medeama mount another title push.

His tireless work rate, ball-winning ability, and tactical discipline proved him potent and worthy as his impeccable vision and ball carrying prowess merited him a spot in the latest call-up.

His early-season form caught the eye of Otto Addo, who continues to recognize local talent and reinforce the message that the Ghana Premier League remains a viable pathway to the national team.

Owusu joins a midfield group led by Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Elisha Owusu and Mohammed Kudus, and is expected to provide depth, energy, and transitional balance in central areas. His inclusion adds a fresh dynamic to Ghana’s setup as they chase a fifth World Cup appearance.

With four points needed to seal qualification, Owusu now has the chance to showcase his talent on the international stage and potentially become a long-term fixture in Ghana’s midfield evolution.