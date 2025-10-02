2 hours ago

Medeama SC have congratulated their midfield dynamo Prince Owusu after he earned his first-ever call-up to the Black Stars, joining the national team for the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Owusu, alongside Hearts of Oak captain Benjamin Asare, is one of only two home-based players selected for the October international break, a testament to his growing influence in the Ghana Premier League.

“Congrats Prince Owusu on your first Snr National Team call up,” the club posted on social media.

Owusu’s Rise:



2024/25 GPL season: 22 matches, 1 goal, 2 assists



2025/26 season: 2 appearances so far



Known for tireless running, ball-winning ability, and tactical discipline



His consistent form has earned the trust of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, who continues to integrate local talent into Ghana’s setup.

Owusu joins a midfield group led by Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus, and is expected to provide energy, depth, and transitional balance in central areas as Ghana seeks to secure a fifth World Cup appearance.

With 19 points atop Group I, the Black Stars need just four more to seal qualification — and Owusu now has the chance to make his mark on the international stage.