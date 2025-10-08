4 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has issued a firm reminder to his players to stay focused and united ahead of their penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8 in Morocco.

With Ghana sitting atop Group I with 19 points, Addo emphasized that while qualification is within reach, complacency could be costly.

“Everything is in our hands, but I hope that we learnt the lesson from the last away game against Chad,” Addo said during his pre-match press conference.

“It is important that we stay focused and concentrated and not think we have already won because that is a danger.”

Addo stressed the importance of collective effort, noting that while individual talent can make a difference, team cohesion and tactical discipline are key.

“At the end, we have worked together because it’s a team sport. Individuals can make a change, but the most important thing is to work together, work to our strengths and know how to respond when things go wrong.”

The Black Stars will honour the penultimate round of qualifiers against Central Africa Republic on Wednesday at the Stade d'Honneur de Meknes in Morocco at 16:00 GMT.

With North America 2026 in sight, Ghana needs a positive result against CAR to maintain momentum and seal their fifth World Cup appearance.