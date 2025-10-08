55 minutes ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has released his starting line-up for the penultimate round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Central Africa Republic in Meknes, Morocco.

The crucial game comes at a time when the Black Stars will need maximum points to make a statement at the Mundial in 2026 as they gear up to grab a ticket to North America.

Otto Addo maintains about 90% of the starting line-up for the previous qualifier against Mali in Accra

The starting line-up consists of the regular, consistent starters with goal keeper Benjamin Asare starting as number one in the goalposts, Caleb Yirenkyi retaining his place at right-back despite the return of Alidu Seidu as well as Gideon Mensah keeping his place in the team with Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu taking care of the centre-half positions.

Kwasi Sibo and Thomas Partey are maintained from the previous qualifier against Mali in midfield, as well as Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo still maintained.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku comes into the fray after eleven (11) months away. He grabs a start right after his return.

The Black Stars will look to grab maximum points against the Wilde Beasts to keep their momentum alive for a qualification at the global showpiece in 2026.