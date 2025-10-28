5 hours ago

The Black Queens of Ghana have officially booked their ticket to the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after completing a resounding 7–0 aggregate victory over Egypt, sealing qualification in style at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

After a 3–0 first-leg win in Ismailia, the Queens returned home with confidence — and delivered a ruthless second-half performance, scoring four unanswered goals to complete the demolition.

Boaduwaa’s hat-trick performance stole the show, while Comfort Yeboah added a defender’s flourish to the scoreline as the Black Queens climaxed the qualification campaign with a resounding 7-0 aggregate victory to secure qualification.

This marks the first time in several years that Ghana has secured consecutive WAFCON qualifications, a testament to the team’s resurgence under pressure — especially after a turbulent buildup marred by a bonus dispute.

The 2026 WAFCON, set for March 17 to April 3 in Morocco, will feature 12 of Africa’s top women’s national teams, with World Cup qualification implications also on the line.

