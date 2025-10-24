1 hour ago

The Black Queens have taken a giant step toward 2026 WAFCON qualification with a resounding 3–0 victory over Egypt in the first leg of their second-round qualifier at the Ismailia Stadium on Thursday night.

Goals from Doris Boaduwaa, Mary Amponsah, and Grace Asantewaa sealed a dominant performance for Kim Lars Bjorkegren’s side, who now return to Accra for the second leg on Tuesday, October 28, with a firm grip on the tie.

Match Highlights



42’: Jennifer Cudjoe sliced through Egypt’s backline with a pinpoint pass to Boaduwaa, who finished coolly to open the scoring.



85’: Mary Amponsah, on as a substitute, pounced on a rebound from Princess Marfo’s header to double the lead.



90+5: Grace Asantewaa capped the night with a crisp strike, sealing the win and silencing the Cleopatras.

The Egyptias started with high pressing in the game with series of chances created but failed to test goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan. On the other hand, Ghana’s midfield duo of Cudjoe and Asantewaa dictated tempo and transitions from the defensive to the mid and attacking phase of the game to push for the deserved victory for the Black Queens.

A second-half red card for Egypt gave Ghana the numerical advantage, which they exploited with fluid attacking play to grab the crucial victory.

The Black Queens will welcome the Cleopatras of Egypt at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 26 to complete the two-legged tie of the qualifiers.

With WAFCON 2026 in Morocco on the horizon, Ghana will look to complete the job at home, building on their bronze finish in 2024 and showcasing the depth and unity that have defined Bjorkegren’s tenure.