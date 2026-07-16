2026 World Cup: Benjamin Asare’s clean sheet against England sets unique record

Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has etched his name into FIFA World Cup history after becoming the only goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet against England during the 2026 tournament in North America.

The 33-year-old produced a composed display as the Black Stars held the Three Lions to a goalless draw in the group stage, denying one of the tournament favourites and recording a feat unmatched by any other goalkeeper England faced during their seven-match World Cup campaign.

While several of the world’s leading goalkeepers, including Croatia’s Dominik Livaković and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez, conceded against England, Asare stood alone as the only shot-stopper to prevent the Three Lions from finding the net.

The achievement marks another milestone in an extraordinary rise for the Hearts of Oak captain, whose journey to the global stage has been anything but conventional.

Raised in Korle Gonno and Darkuman-Odorkor in Accra, Asare worked as a bus conductor and mason before establishing himself in Ghana’s top flight and eventually earning his place in the national team.

His performances at the World Cup have attracted international attention, with the goalkeeper emerging as one of Ghana’s standout players during the tournament. Asare also played a key role in helping the Black Stars reach the knockout stage for the first time since the 2010 World Cup.

His remarkable story, from humble beginnings to making World Cup history, has become one of Ghana’s most inspiring football narratives, underlining the resilience and determination that have defined his career.

For Benjamin Asare, the clean sheet against England was more than just another statistical achievement. It was the latest chapter in a journey that has taken him from the streets of Accra to the biggest stage in world football.