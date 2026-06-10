2026 World Cup: Lawrence Ofori backs Black Stars to reach World Cup knockout stage

Ghana midfielder Lawrence Ofori has expressed confidence that the Black Stars can overcome a difficult group and secure a place in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, despite growing doubts surrounding the team’s prospects.

The Black Stars face a challenging Group L campaign, beginning with an opening fixture against Panama before taking on former world champions England and 2018 finalists Croatia.

While Ghana earned their place at the tournament with an impressive qualification campaign, winning eight matches, drawing one and losing just once, the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has led many supporters and pundits to question their chances on football’s biggest stage.

Ofori, however, believes Ghana has the quality and determination required to progress.

“I know we’re not favourites, but we don’t shy away from the fight,” the Casa Pia midfielder said.

“We face situations head-on, and I believe we’ll get through the group stage. I’m confident in the players and I think we’ll go far.”

The 26-year-old also drew inspiration from Ghana’s memorable run at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where the Black Stars came within a penalty shootout of becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

That campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion after Uruguay striker Luis Suárez handled the ball on the goal line in extra time, denying Ghana a dramatic winner before the South Americans eventually progressed on penalties.

Reflecting on that moment, Ofori suggested the current generation is determined to write its own chapter in Ghanaian football history.

“In 2010 we almost reached the semi-finals, but Suárez saved that goal with his hand and we couldn’t advance,” he said.

“This year will be different.”

The Black Stars are currently based in Virginia, United States, where they are completing their final preparations ahead of their opening Group L encounter against Panama.

With England and Croatia also standing in their path, Ghana face one of the tournament’s toughest groups. Yet Ofori’s message is clear: the Black Stars are heading into the World Cup believing they can once again defy expectations.