2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan, Africa's highest top scorer at the World Cup, expressed his belief that Ghana has become accustomed to the World Cup and hopes to see them secure their fifth qualification to the tournament.

Gyan, who was part of the team that conducted the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, acknowledged Ghana's consistent presence in the tournament since their first qualification in 2006, with the exception of 2018.

"Since 2006 when we qualified for the World Cup for the first time, we have been very consistent except in 2018."

Speaking at the draw, Gyan stated, "2026 won't be easy, but we will try our best to qualify."

Ghana has been placed in Group I of the qualifiers, alongside Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad.

The winners of each group will automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup™ 2026. Meanwhile, the four best runners-up from the groups will participate in a CAF Play-Off tournament, with the winner advancing to the FIFA Play-off Tournament.

The qualifiers are scheduled to commence in November of this year. Match Day One and Two are set to take place between 13-21 November, followed by the third and fourth match days in June 2024.

The final match day is scheduled for the week of 6-14 October, while the Continental play-off will be held between 10-18 November 2025 at a venue to be announced later.