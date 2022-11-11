3 hours ago

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Eastern Region has intensified efforts to retrieve arrears owed it by its customers by dragging about twenty-one ( 21) of them to court.

The amount owed by those before the court sums up to GHC 279,755.83 as of June 2022. These are customers who have been disconnected due to their indebtedness and have refused to pay up.

The Koforidua District Court, presided over by Her Lordship Nana Ama Fynn, has referred about nine of the cases to go through the alternative dispute resolution system of the judicial service.

Five of the cases have also been completed by the court; some of the customers involved have fully paid the amount outstanding and, in addition, made payments to cover the filing and administrative costs incurred by the company, while others have made part payments and negotiated for a payment plan ranging from 3 to 6 months to fully pay the remainder.

Some of the notable customers who have been hauled before the court are EREDEC, KES hotels, KAMA Group of Companies, Arctic Contract Works Ltd., Trinity Presbyterian Church, Adweso, Donewell Methodist Church, Jumapo, and Jumapo Health Center.

The Regional Chief Manager, Ing. Asomani Nyarko, in an interview, stated that the company will not relent in its pursuit of recovering all arrears from customers who are owing, whether disconnected or active.

"This exercise is targeted at all our customers owing in the Eastern Region, whether disconnected or active," he said.

He therefore urged all customers in the region who are in arrears to contact the nearest GWCL office to negotiate a payment plan before they are made to face the law.