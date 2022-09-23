3 hours ago

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested 21 foreign nationals believed to be illegal immigrants at Akokoamong within the Ejisu Municipality.

The arrest follows a joint action by community members who say they have observed the suspicious activities of the persons for months and thus decided to hand them over to the police for further investigations to be conducted.

One of the community leaders, Mohammed Ali, said they caused the arrest of the foreigners because they believe they pose a security threat and as such, they want the relevant authorities to probe their operations.

“In the evenings, you will see them make calls. That is what they have been doing. So as residents, we have to be security conscious. Things go on around here and no one knows what they have been doing.”

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has been advocating for stronger collaboration amongst all security agencies to meet the security needs of the country.

According to the GIS, Ghana’s porous borderlines pose a high-security threat to the country.

This threat needs a purposeful cross-intelligence and engagement amongst security agencies and community stakeholders to improve security alertness.

Source: citifmonline