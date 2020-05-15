11 minutes ago

Vigilante Immigration officers at the Babile Inland post in the Upper West Region have intercepted 21 persons onboard a Benz sprinter bus with registration number AS 8400 – 13 from Lawra to Techiman.

They are made up of 14 Ghanaians and 7 Burkina Faso nationals.

The Ghanaians comprises of five male adults and seven female adults as well as two children. On the other hand, the Burkinabes comprises of two males and 2 females as well as three children. The ages range of all the 21 persons are between 3 and 46.

Initial investigations indicated that their migration was for farming activities around Techiman and its environs.

The Ghanaians were handed over to the health personnel for screening and further action while the other ECOWAS nationals were examined/screened by the health personnel and detained under monitoring pending repatriation back to Burkina Faso.