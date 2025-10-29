5 hours ago

Twenty-one people were rushed to various hospitals after a serious accident at Akuse Junction on the Kpong–Tema Highway involving a Toyota Hiace minibus (GE 6374–22) and a Dodge Ram pickup (DV 4363Z–25).

The impact left several passengers trapped, prompting a rescue operation by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) from the Kpong Fire Station, with assistance from the Ghana Ambulance Service and Akuse Police. Some victims were reportedly rescued by bystanders before emergency teams arrived.

Six of the injured were taken to the Akuse Government Hospital, while others were treated at Kings and Queens Hospital and St. Martin De Porres Hospital.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged, and police have begun investigations to determine the cause of the crash.