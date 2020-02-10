1 hour ago

Pius Ayomah Anundiabil at Fumbusi in the Sandema District of the Upper East Region

The Upper East Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a man, 21, said to be on the police wanted list for the past two years.

Pius Ayomah Anundiabil was arrested on Saturday, February 8 at Fumbusi in the Sandema District of the Upper East Region.

He is said to be a native of Fumbusi but has been involved in rape and robbery cases in Accra and a murder case in Koforidua.

“He is currently in custody at the Upper East Regional Police Command as plans are underway to transport him to Accra for further investigations,” a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, said.

The Command has expressed gratitude to Fumbusi residents for “their cooperation and assistance leading to the maintenance of law and order in the entire Sandema District”.

The Command also cautioned residents, particularly those along the borders of neighbouring countries to be vigilant and report any suspicious “characters” to the police.

This, it estimates, will lead to the prevention of crime and the arrest of criminals.