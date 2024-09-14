29 minutes ago

The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) distributed 21,552 male condoms free of charge in Cape Coast during the Fetu Afahye period.

Indeed, the Fetu Afahye 2024 was successful by all indications. With thousands of people trooping to Cape Coast for the festival. There was a lot of socialisation, and funfair was massive in the city.

New places of fun activities sprang up and the city bustled with thousands of people both young and old.

There was a lot to eat and drink and it was therefore expected that many would be careless sexually.

Therefore, in a collaborative effort to prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) including HIV, unintended pregnancies and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) during the Cape Coast Festival, the PPAG Cape Coast Clinic, in partnership with the Cape Coast Youth Action Movement (YAM) branch and other key stakeholders, organised a series of activities both prior to and during the festival to help keep people “safe”.

Also, 722 people were screened for HIV, with two people testing positive.

Six hundred and two other people were also screened for Hepatitis B, with five positive cases identified.

Pre-festival activities

In the weeks leading to the festival, the team conducted educational outreach across 13 communities within Cape Coast, including Idan, Ekon, Nkanfoa, Kwapraw, Akotokyir, Abura, Pedu, Brabedzie, Amamoma, Kakumdo, Akanful Fie and Nyinasin.

These sessions included one-on-one counselling, small group discussions and community centre education.

According to a programme officer with the PPAG in Cape Coast, Michael Tagoe, the rationale was to raise awareness of safe sex practices, prevention of STIs including HIV, and SGBV prevention.

He said during these pre-festival activities, the team successfully reached more than 600 people including 486 young people aged 10 to 24 and 146 individuals over the age of 25.

The focus he said, was to equip participants with accurate knowledge and access to services that could help them make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

Mr Tagoe said during the festival, the PPAG Cape Coast Clinic staff, together with dedicated volunteers, with support from the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) and the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) set up a four-day service stand at the Central Region Expo 2024 held at the Adisadel Park.

Services offered

He said services provided at the stand included HIV testing, Hepatitis B screening, family planning (FP) counselling and service provision

He said the efforts of the volunteers played a significant role in bringing clients to the stand, which contributed to the success of the initiative.

On Friday morning, the Carnival day, he said the team moved to the Abura market, again in collaboration with GAC and CCMA, to conduct further education, HIV testing, and condom distribution. This outreach, he said, extended the programme’s impact to a new group, ensuring the message and services reached a broad audience.

He said the volunteers also joined the vibrant “Orange Friday” street carnival, distributing condom packs as part of the celebration.

Mr Tagoe said while they could not prevent people from having fun, they could help them take the necessary precautions.

“It’s a trend we have observed. Many would come in a few weeks with pregnancies and give strange names as being responsible for such pregnancies,” he stated

He said he was hopeful that the activities that were held would prevent some sexually transmitted diseases and unplanned pregnancies.

The Department of Gender also used the period to organise educational programmes on sexual and reproductive health and safe sexual behaviours for adolescents and also distributed condoms.

The city has since the end of the festival returned to its usual calm self.

Health practitioners and professionals hope they have managed to control the spread of sexually transmitted diseases and unplanned pregnancies.

If you came for afahye and you were not careful and cautious, you might have an “afahye baby” waiting for you the next time you come.