35 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse, organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has assured the general public of adequate and stringent security measures at this year’s edition of the ceremony.

“Last year, we used the hand-held scanners. We did not use the full-body scanners. But now all the rest are going to be rolled out. We’re going to have bag scanners, body scanners, we will scan you till you are tired,” Theresah Ayoade told the press at Alisa Hotel.

Her comment was a direct reaction to how the event organizing firm is prepared to ensure the safety of patrons and guests at this year’s ceremony.

Last year, the event which was in its 20th year was disrupted by a scuffle that ensued between dancehall giants Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

While Stonebwoy was up the VGMA stage taking his award, Shatta Wale, his rival on the music scene, was seen approaching the stage with a host of others presumed to be his fans.

Stonebwoy who felt threatened, pulled out a handgun handed him on stage by one of his entourage, a scene that sparked a scuffle between the two artistes and their followers.

The awards event was temporarily halted and the topmost two awards for the event, Most Popular Song of the Year and Artiste of the Year, were deferred due to the melee.

Having put the name of the brand in disrepute, the VGMA board banned Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy indefinitely from the awards scheme. The board also stripped of all the awards they won on the night and asked them to return the plaques.

Contrary to concerns that Charterhouse should be partly blamed for failing to ensure maximum security, Madam Ayoade insisted her company made provisions for stringent security checks. According to her, security was breached and hence, Charterhouse cannot be faulted for the unfortunate incident.

Regardless, she assured prospective patrons that plans have been put in place to ensure no such incident happens this year.

“Now we are all of a heightened sense of security and we feel we should do that. It’s good for all of us. We need to ensure the safety of all our patrons. So subsequently if you come for the event, we ask you to remove your shoes, open your bands, stretch your arms, you know we’ll do all of that so bear with us,” she noted.