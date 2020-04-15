1 hour ago

The Akatsi North District Assembly COVID-19 Taskforce has arrested 22 persons at Ave-Hevi attempting to crossover to neighbouring Togo.

The taskforce, led by Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu, the District Chief Executive made the arrest at midnight.

The 22 persons, 17 men and five women were travelling on motorbikes without registered number plates, allegedly from Akatsi South.

Dr. Amuzu who briefed the Ghana News Agency said the motorbikes were confiscated with the 22 persons sent back to Akatsi South with a police escort.

The DCE said surveillance had been heightened to ensure people went by the President's directive to stop the spread of the disease.

He called for support from chiefs, opinion leaders and youth groups in the District to keep border communities safe.

In a related development, Dr. Amuzu said the Assembly was running free land ploughing services to farmers and urged the locals to take advantage of it.

He said the Assembly was also giving out free seedlings and fertilizers and asked farmers to plant more to feed the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: peacefmonline