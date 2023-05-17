4 hours ago

Four persons are still on admission at the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital following an alleged food poisoning in Agou in the Oti Region.

A total of 27 people were admitted to the hospital after eating at a funeral and were alleged to have been poisoned.

23 of them have so far been discharged, while four others are being monitored by health personnel at the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital.

Speaking to Citi News, the Nkwanta South Municipal Health Director, Evans Attivor says, the situation is under control.

“As of yesterday [May 16], a total of 23 have been discharged, so we have only four on admission, and we are observing them, so they may be discharged today [May 17] or in the next few days. Once they have been discharged, it means they have been treated, so there is no cause for alarm.”

Source: citifmonline