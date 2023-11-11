4 hours ago

An 80-year-old shea butter seller has been raped in a bush by a notorious criminal at Etsii Sonkwa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan indicates that the victim, whose name is withheld, was from Etsii Sonkwa heading towards Ofabil, a nearby community going to collect her money from people who owe her after buying some of her shea butter.

While on her way, she met one Kobina Nyame, a notorious criminal and a weed smoker who stopped her and pulled a knife on the helpless old lady demanding to have sex with her, or he would kill her.

The suspect who had no mercy then dragged the woman into the nearby bush and had sex with her.

He then warned the victim not to tell anyone of her ordeal or he’ll kill her anytime he meets her.

As the victim struggled to make her way home, she met a man on a motorbike who picked her and she revealed her ordeal to him, who also informed the Assembly member for the area.

The case was later referred to the Chiefs and elders of Etsii Sonkwa.

Youth of the town angered by the reprehensible act of the suspect arrested him and dragged him to the Chief’s palace where he admitted committing the act.

Police were informed and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect is in the Ajumako District Police Command custody assisting investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim is receiving treatment at the Ajumako District Government Hospital.