33 minutes ago

The screening exercise for the Black Galaxies has reached the second phase after about ninety-seven players selected from first and second tier clubs took part in the first phase of the programme.

The essence of this exercise is to create a comprehensive database for purposes of continuous monitoring of players to make room for moment of players export or need for urgent replacement in the Black stars from a domestic import-proximity wise.

The second Phase will culminate bringing in (24 players -21 outfield and 3 Goalkeepers) selected from the groups 1& 2 in the first phase.

The underlisted players are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram at 5pm on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Find the list in the attached file: