2 hours ago

The Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Scrutiny, Dr. Adu Owusu Sarkodie, has raised concerns that the government’s projected US$4 billion cost for implementing the 24-Hour Economy Plus (24H+) initiative may be a significant underestimation.

Presenting a paper on the policy in Accra on Tuesday, October 21, Dr. Sarkodie cautioned that the actual financial commitment required to execute the programme could far exceed the stated figure, warning that an incomplete estimate risks misleading policymakers and the public.

“The overall cost of the programme is likely underestimated. Although it is widely reported that the 24H+ will cost US$4 billion to implement, the initiative involves a much broader range of fiscal obligations that go beyond this headline number,” he noted.

Dr. Sarkodie explained that the US$4 billion estimate reflects only one component of the financing targets expected to be achieved by 2030 and does not account for the full spectrum of direct and indirect costs tied to the initiative.

“Once all associated elements are properly costed and evaluated, the actual financial requirement for the 24H+ programme could significantly exceed the initial projection,” he said.

He emphasised that providing only a partial picture of the programme’s cost could erode credibility and undermine evidence-based policymaking. Dr. Sarkodie therefore urged the government to conduct a transparent and comprehensive financial appraisal to ensure effective planning and sustainable implementation.