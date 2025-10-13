2 hours ago

The 24-hour economy policy has been hailed as a game-changing initiative that is revolutionising operations at Ghana’s ports, improving trade facilitation, and strengthening the country’s position as a leading maritime hub in West Africa.

According to the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, the full implementation of round-the-clock operations has significantly enhanced efficiency, reduced vessel turnaround times, and expedited goods clearance processes.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 2025 International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) Sustainability Awards held in Kobe, Japan, Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono described the policy as a cornerstone of Ghana’s economic transformation and a model for the broader logistics and trade sector.

“The 24-hour operations have not only improved cargo handling but have also made Ghana’s ports more attractive for international shipping lines and investors,” he said.

The event brought global recognition to Ghana as the GPHA was named overall winner in the Community Building category of the 2025 IAPH Sustainability Awards, triumphing over 112 entries from 41 countries.

The award celebrates the Authority’s exceptional community engagement and development programmes — including initiatives in education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and livelihood empowerment in its host communities of Tema and Takoradi.

The GPHA delegation, led by its Board Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, received the award, with Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono expressing appreciation to the IAPH for the honour.

“Our success as a port authority goes beyond vessel and cargo handling efficiency. True sustainability lies in improving the quality of life of the people we serve. This award is a testament to our resilience and shared vision with our host communities,” he stated.

He dedicated the achievement to GPHA’s dedicated staff and partner communities, emphasizing that the recognition reflects the Authority’s long-standing commitment to inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

The Director-General reaffirmed GPHA’s resolve to expand its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and uphold the highest standards of professionalism in port management and service delivery. He added that the international recognition would further inspire the Authority to champion sustainable port development and deepen community partnerships.

Jens Meier, President of the IAPH and CEO of the Hamburg Port Authority, commended ports worldwide for aligning their operations with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He revealed that since the launch of the World Ports Sustainability Programme (WPSP) in 2018, over 516 projects from 195 ports across 71 countries have been showcased, underscoring the maritime industry’s growing dedication to environmental, social, and economic sustainability.