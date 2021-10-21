Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has named a 24-man squad for their Morroco trip as the Phobians go in as guest of Wydad Athletic Club in their second Champions League preliminary stage encounter in Casablanca.
About 40 contingent, including players, Technical men, management members, is making the trip to the Magribian region, where the Phobians will have taste of their first continental away challenge in six years.
Hearts of Oak beat WAC by 1- 0 in Accra and need at least a draw to grab a straight qualification into the money zone - a stage that has eluded them for 15 years.
The Coach, Samuel Boadu, named his team of familiar feet, including Caleb Amankwah and Raddy Ovouka, whom reports indicate have recovered from injuries.
Below is List of the 24 players.
1.Ben Mensah
2.Richmond Ayi
3.Richard Baidoo
4.Richard Atta
5.Larry Sumaila
6. Fatawu Mohammed
7. William Denkyo
8.Raddy Ovouka
9.Mohammed Alhassan
10. Robert Addo Sowah
11.Nuru Sulley
12. Caleb Amankwah
13.Emmanuel Nettey
14.Ansah Botchway
15.Salifu Ibrahim
16.Salim Adams
17.Isaac Mensah
18.Kofi Kordji
19.Victor Aidoo
20. Agyenim Boateng
21. Suraj Seidu
22.Enock Asubonteng
23.Afriyie Daniel Barnieh
24.Patrick RazakPATRICK
The return encounter is scheduled on Sunday, October 24 at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, 19:00GMT
Comments