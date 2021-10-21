1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has named a 24-man squad for their Morroco trip as the Phobians go in as guest of Wydad Athletic Club in their second Champions League preliminary stage encounter in Casablanca.

About 40 contingent, including players, Technical men, management members, is making the trip to the Magribian region, where the Phobians will have taste of their first continental away challenge in six years.

Hearts of Oak beat WAC by 1- 0 in Accra and need at least a draw to grab a straight qualification into the money zone - a stage that has eluded them for 15 years.

The Coach, Samuel Boadu, named his team of familiar feet, including Caleb Amankwah and Raddy Ovouka, whom reports indicate have recovered from injuries.

Below is List of the 24 players.

1.Ben Mensah

2.Richmond Ayi

3.Richard Baidoo

4.Richard Atta

5.Larry Sumaila

6. Fatawu Mohammed

7. William Denkyo

8.Raddy Ovouka

9.Mohammed Alhassan

10. Robert Addo Sowah

11.Nuru Sulley

12. Caleb Amankwah

13.Emmanuel Nettey

14.Ansah Botchway

15.Salifu Ibrahim

16.Salim Adams

17.Isaac Mensah

18.Kofi Kordji

19.Victor Aidoo

20. Agyenim Boateng

21. Suraj Seidu

22.Enock Asubonteng

23.Afriyie Daniel Barnieh

24.Patrick RazakPATRICK

The return encounter is scheduled on Sunday, October 24 at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, 19:00GMT