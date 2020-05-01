1 hour ago

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Obuasi Ashantigold Emmanuel Frimpong has dispeled the notion that his relatively young age will count against him in his job as the CEO of the club.

Ashgold have named a replacement for departed CEO Frederick Acheampong who resigned from his position as the club's CEO last month.

Frimpong, 24, says he habours lofty ambitions of making the Obuasi based club one of the biggest brands in African football.

"We want to make Ashantigold one of the biggest brand in African Football," he told Sikka Sports.

Despite being a novice in football management, the young administrator is confident of succeeding in his new role with the support of club president.

"With the support of my management and Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, we can make it," says Emmanuel Frimpong. "Being C.E.O of Ashantigold is not a matter of age," he added.

"Ashantigold is always ready to compete in Africa."

The club have announced a new look management team on Thursday headed by the young Emmanuel Frimpong who is also the son of the club President.

Other members include former CEO of B.A United, Roy Arthur who will now act as the club's sporting director.

Seth Boakye Agyemang is the new Administrative manager while Gibrine Musah will now occupy the Operations Manager role.

Daniel Bioh was not part of the cull as he retained his post as the club's media officer.