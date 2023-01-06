3 hours ago

A 24-year-old hairdressing apprentice, Benedicta Sexornam Dufe, has been shot in the thigh in the Volta Regional Capital of Ho.

The incident occurred at a new site near Dave, a suburb of Ho.

Speaking on Ho 92.5 FM’s morning show, Ms Dufe recounted, she had closed from work, around the Ho Poly Clinic area, on Friday, 30 December, and was on her way home when the incident occurred.

“While walking home, I reached a point where the place was dark, was holding my phone, so I turned on the flashlight to enable me see. After a few seconds of turning on the phone’s flash light, I heard this loud noise approaching from the nearby bushes.

“All I saw was a guy had emerged from the bushes, he had on a hat, so I just shouted ‘Jesus’. I held the phone up but he snatched it from me and I didn’t struggle with him. I was carrying a bag with my left hand, I had a plastic bag in my right hand, he took the bag from my left hand and drew very close to me. He put his hand on my right thigh as if he wanted to do something but before I realised he shot me in the thigh. I quickly let go off all the items I was carrying,” Dufe narrated.

According to her, the place where the incident occurred was not far from her house.

“That place is not far from my house so I screamed my Aunty’s name, pleading with her to come to my aid. My fear was, he would shoot me a second time if I attempted to run. He bent down to pick the items, and I ceased the opportunity to run while screaming my Aunty’s name, pleading with her to come to my aid, that I’ve been shot.

“So other residents from nearby came out of their houses, my aunt also came, the Assemblyman was informed and I was taken to the hospital,” she continued.

The hairdressing apprentice, who later fell unconscious and was taken to the Trafalgar Hospital, where she is currently on admission, stressed that it was a gunshot because the X-ray confirmed it.