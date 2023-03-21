1 hour ago

Twenty-five players will make the Black Meteors trip to Algeria for their AFCON U23 qualifier first leg tie.

Thirty players took part in the team’s training session on Tuesday with Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his technical handlers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Some foreign based players have also arrived in camp to beef up the squad for the double-legged tie.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Zubairu Ibrahim, Salim Adams, Alex Sarfo, Emmanuel Essiam, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Emmanuel Yeboah are all in camp as the team prepares to embark on the trip to Algeria.

The first leg game will be played on Friday, Match 24 in Annaba, Algeria with the return encounter slated for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 28.