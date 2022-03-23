1 hour ago

The Super Green Eagles of Nigeria have almost a full house as 23 players have arrived for training at the Moshood Abiola Stadium where the team has been training.

25 players were invited for the 2022 World Cup play off but some players had to pull out due to injury concerns.

But as at this morning, 25 players were in camp preparing for the crunch game between the perennial rivals.

Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman who was born in England to Nigerian parents and switched his nationality in time for this clash arrived in Abuja this morning.

The other two players to have joined the 23 players in camp this morning are Saiq Umar and John Noble who replaced number one goalie Maduka Okoye.

The 23 players currently in camp are William Troost Ekong, Leon Balogun, Sami Ajayi,Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Daniel Akpeyi, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo , Kelechi Iheanacho, Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho, Moses Simon, Emmanuel Dennis, Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Innocent Bonke, Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Ayobami Amoo, Ademola Lookman.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2022 before taking on the three time African Champions in the return league on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

?s=20&t=GERAT7zhK-FE8hqKIGqdwQ