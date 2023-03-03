5 hours ago

A young man believed to be about 25 years old has allegedly drowned in the Volta river at a popular waterfront resort, Eli beach at Adidome in the Volta Region.

According to accounts, Goka Selorm (the deceased) went to the said resort with his friend to ‘while away time’ at about 5pm on Thursday when the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to sources, they were cautioned by the security at the resort not to swim in the river.

A few moments later, the security man went to town to purchase food and received a distress call from the bar attendant about the drowning.

Reports indicate that sand mining had taken place in that part of the river, making it deep, a situation that might account for the sudden death.

“By the time people realised that he was in danger, it was too late,” an eyewitness told Citi News.

Goka Selorm is the second of two children for his parents.

The body has been deposited at the Adidome District Hospital morgue.

Source: citifmonline