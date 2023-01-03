2 hours ago

Twenty-five Youth Coaches have ended a weeklong training at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram. The course was under the auspices of FIFA in collaboration with the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association. The course began on Monday, December 9 and ended on Friday, December 13, 2023.

General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and Technical Director Bernhard Lippert were present at the closing ceremony on Friday.

The Twenty-five coaches were selected from across the regions, the Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Premier League clubs.

The course was under the tutelage of FIFA Instructor, Frans Mogashoa with support from regional Coach Educators Evans Adottey and Yusif Basigi.

The participants were presented with Certificates at the end of the course.

Director of Coach Education, Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah and administrative manager Maxwell Caesar Kemeh and staff of the Technical Directorate provided logistical and administrative support to the FIFA team of experts.