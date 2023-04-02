3 hours ago

Twenty-six players have been invited by Black Queens Head Coach, Nora Häuptle ahead of three International friendlies against Algeria in April.

The games between the Black Queens and the Fennecs of Algeria are scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium.

The first match will take place on Wednesday, April 5 against the Algeria U-23 side and will be followed by two games with the senior team on Saturday 8 and Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The invited players are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram, on Sunday, April 2,2023.

Here is the full list of invited players;