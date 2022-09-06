34 minutes ago

Twenty seven players have been called to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 to begin preparations for the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side are currently on standby in the qualifiers as they are look set for the second round of the competition.

Six players of the victorious Black Galaxies team, namely, Augustine Randolph, Suraj Seidu, Dominic Nsobila, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Danlad Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh have been excused from the first week of camping.

The next Africa U-23 Cup of Nations will take place in Morocco next year.

Below are the invited players: