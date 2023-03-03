2 hours ago

Some 27 suspects in connection with the murder of five security guards in September 2022 in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region have been arrested.

This was revealed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, when he appeared before Parliament to answer some urgent questions filed by some members of the House on March 2, 2023.

Eight suspects have been discharged per the Attorney General's advice.

The sector minister added that no arrests had been made regarding the three missing security guards, and the police were still working to arrest the perpetrators.

He assured that the ministry has been sensitising the youth in the area to be vigilant and be on the lookout for the activities of serial killers.

He also revealed that National Counter Terrorism Unit and the National Small Weapon and Armour Team (SWAT) had been deployed to augment the strength of local police within the Atebubu and Yeji of the Bono East region to combat armed robbery.