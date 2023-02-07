4 hours ago

Twenty-eight students have been discharged after they were hospitalized following the collapse of the roofing of the dining hall of the Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

One of the victims who had a fracture in the leg has been referred to a specialist facility for further treatment.

A total of fifty students sustained injuries and were admitted after a heavy rainstorm brought down the roof of the dining hall.

Over 400 students were in the dining hall for dinner when the incident happened on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Medical Superintendent at the Ejura Government Hospital, Dr. Amoah Emmanuel Aboagye spoke about the condition of the students.

“We received 47 cases yesterday. There were various degrees of injuries. As of yesterday, there were five who were severely injured. One had a major fracture, most of the cases aside these five were minor, ranging from issues of bruises to skeletal pains to rib pains and back pains. We stabilised all of them, and we have been able to discharge 28 of them this morning. We will further discharge the rest. We may have to refer one case,” he said.

The incident has not affected academic activities at the school.

Food is now being served under trees as that remains an option for school authorities following the incident.

Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization, Nana Agyemang Prempeh who visited the school said steps are being taken to get a permanent dining hall facility for the school.

“For the past few days, there have been lots of rainstorms which have resulted in a lot of disasters in the Ejura-Sekyere Dumase municipality. Yesterday was worse because it affected students of the Ejuraman SHS. We had the information, the assembly has done its part, and the region and district NADMO were involved.”

“On behalf of the government and President, I decided to come here to look at the situation, emphasise and send our sympathies to the affected students and their families and assure them that the government is on their side. The hospital staff have done a good job, we are going to put our heads together with the assembly and see how the best we can help the school to go about their normal activities of cooking,” he said.

Source: citifmonline