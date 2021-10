19 hours ago

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has unveiled details of the international route and the design of the Queen’s Baton for the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a Games tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities from across Commonwealth during the build-up to the Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will arrive in GHANA on Monday 25th October 2021, spending 2 days exploring the culture and community.

The Relay begins on 7 October 2021 at Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will place Her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton. The Baton then takes on an incredible 294-day journey through all nations and territories of the Commonwealth, arriving back in England in July 2022.

The Baton will travel an epic international route, spanning an impressive 269 days, spending between two and four days in each nation or territory, covering approximately 90,000 miles (140,000 kilometres), having over 7,500 Baton bearers trusted with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to carry the Baton.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth yet will travel almost half the distance than the previous Gold Coast Queen’s Baton Relay in a bid to reduce the carbon footprint.

Over the course of the Relay, the Baton is set to spend Christmas Eve in the Seychelles, will bring in the New Year in the Maldives and plans to be in Jamaica over the Easter weekend.

Before arriving in GHANA, the Baton will have just visited SIERRA LEONE. After departing GHANA, the Baton will make its way to CAMEROON.

During each visit, nations and territories will host events and activities that showcase untold stories from Baton bearers, athletes, and young people who are striving for change in their community, as well as showcasing a project that addresses at least one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The global journey will conclude at the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony where the final Baton bearer will return the Baton to Her Majesty The Queen.

The President of Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana, Ben Nunoo Mensah said: “[The baton and its unique message strongly signifies the unity and diversity of the commonwealth nations and territories. This is an opportunity for many untold stories that carry weights and are overwhelming]”

The Baton

The Baton was conceived in an innovative West Midlands collaboration that fuses art, technology, and science.

Product designers and engineers Raymont-Osman Product Design, design and development specialists Kajul, and artist Laura Nyahuye from MAOKWO each injected their creativity and expertise into the Baton. The technology within the Baton is the work of BOM (Birmingham Open Media), a leading centre for art, technology and science in central Birmingham, dedicated to ‘creative innovation with purpose’.

The Baton champions the individuality in humanity and celebrates bringing people together. It embodies the idea that every individual has distinctive lived experiences that are threaded together and woven into a collective tapestry of cultures. The Baton form is entwined with unique components and displays connectivity to represent the power of collaboration.

The Baton’s form

The shape of the Baton moves away from the traditional shape seen in previous editions of The Queen’s Baton. With Birmingham 2022 making history by being the first major multi-sport event to award more medals to women than men, the strength and fortitude of women across the Commonwealth is celebrated throughout the design of the Baton.

Lining the length of the Baton is a platinum strand, paying homage to The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year, as well as celebrating her role as the Head of the Commonwealth.

To represent the bronze, silver and gold medals that athletes will be competing for, the Baton has been cast using accessible, non-precious metals of copper, aluminium and brass. By using aluminium forged using the traditional method of lost wax casting in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, the Baton has used the centuries of local expertise and craftsmanship that gives Birmingham its reputation as the city of a thousand trades.

The Baton’s design

Etched onto a steel plaque on the top of the Baton is the Birmingham 2022 logo, a distinctive ‘B’ shape which is a visual representation of communities across the West Midlands.

The mechanised chamber sitting beneath the brass leaf plaque will be opened at the Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony to reveal The Queen’s message.

The Commonwealth Games Federation logo is also visible on the Baton, an emblem that reflects the key values of humanity, equality and destiny.

As the Baton travels on its journey and tells stories from communities, the warm copper tones of the Baton will develop a mesmerising patina, a blue-green film that forms on the material after exposure, demonstrating how it will evolve in appearance as it is passed from Baton bearer to Baton bearer.

The Baton’s technology

Enhanced with cutting-edge technologies, the Baton will capture data and stories from across the Commonwealth, shining a spotlight on grassroots innovation and celebrating the people driving change within their communities. The Baton features LED lighting and a heartrate sensor that display the heartbeats of Baton bearers.

The lighting also changes when two people grip the Baton during handover, celebrating collaboration and the sharing of wisdom between young and old. In a time where human contact has been limited, the Baton addresses how connections matter more than ever.

As well as an illuminated heartbeat, the Baton also has ‘lungs’, consisting of atmospheric sensors with laser technology that analyses the environmental conditions wherever it is in the world. Augmented Reality (AR) will be used to creatively visualise the data captured throughout the journey to invite more awareness of and conversations around air quality across the Commonwealth. The data will contribute to the ongoing research projects being conducted by atmospheric scientist Professor Francis Pope and his team at the University of Birmingham.

Fitted with a 360-degree camera, the Baton also has ‘eyes’, and a ‘brain’ which records and transmits imagery and digital information, allowing stories from Commonwealth communities to be told. GPS technology allows the Baton to be tracked on its travels.

The team of creators were photographed with the Baton on the balcony of the offices of PwC, the Official Supplier of Professional Advisory Services for Birmingham 2022, which overlooks the iconic Birmingham landmarks of Centenary Square and the Library of Birmingham.

Martin-Green, Chief Creative Officer at Birmingham 2022, said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay is a special tradition for the Games and a fantastic opportunity to connect the Commonwealth as we countdown to Birmingham 2022. Unveiling the Baton and its international journey is an exciting milestone for us, as we’re just days away from the official launch of the Relay.

“The Baton is the stunning result of art, traditional craftsmanship and innovative technology, all designed and made right here in the West Midlands, and I can’t wait to see it embark on its epic journey where thousands of Baton bearers will interact with it. It will be visiting some wonderful places before arriving back here in Birmingham for the Opening Ceremony on 28 July 2022.”

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin DBE said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay is one of the most special aspects of the Commonwealth Games as it so vividly symbolises the friendship, respect and unity across our 72 nations and territories.

“When Her Majesty The Queen places Her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton at Buckingham Palace next week, it will start a spectacular 294-day journey that will begin the final countdown to the Opening Ceremony.

“I know that communities across the Commonwealth will be so excited to see the Baton as it passes through their own villages, towns and cities.

“I hope that as many Commonwealth citizens as possible can be part of the Relay so that they can experience the true magic of the Commonwealth Games.”

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will see 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories taking part in 11 days of spectacular sport, from 28 July – 8 August 2022.

For more information on the Queen’s Baton Relay, visit birmingham2022.com/QBR.

For more information, direct local media enquiries to:

[Yaw Ampofo Ankrah +233 247 684 234]

[Ben Willie Graham +233 240 115 820]

[Sammy Heywood Okine +233 541 005 515]

Full schedule of the Queen’s Baton Relay international route:

Nation / Territory Arrival date

1. Cyprus 9 October 2021

2. Malta 12 October 2021

3. Nigeria 16 October 2021

4. The Gambia 20 October 2021

5. Sierra Leone 23 October 2021

6. Ghana 26 October 2021

7. Cameroon 29 October 2021

8. Kenya 2 November 2021

9. Uganda 5 November 2021

10. Rwanda 10 November 2021

11. Tanzania 13 November 2021

12. Malawi 17 November 2021

13. Zambia 20 November 2021

14. Mozambique 23 November 2021

15. Mauritius 27 November 2021

16. Botswana 30 November 2021

17. St. Helena 5 December 2021

18. South Africa 8 December 2021

19. Namibia 14 December 2021

20. Eswatini 17 December 2021

21. Lesotho 20 December 2021

22. Seychelles 23 December 2021

23. Pakistan 27 December 2021

24. Maldives 1 January 2022

25. Sri Lanka 4 January 2022

26. Bangladesh 7 January 2022

27. India 12 January 2022

28. Singapore 17 January 2022

29. Malaysia 22 January 2022

30. Brunei 26 January 2022

31. Papua New Guinea 30 January 2022

32. Solomon Islands 2 February 2022

33. Nauru 5 February 2022

34. Fiji 13 February 2022

35. Samoa 16 February 2022

36. Tonga 19 February 2022

37. Vanuatu 22 February 2022

38. Kiribati 25 February 2022

39. Tuvalu 28 February 2022

40. Niue 3 March 2022

41. Cook Islands 6 March 2022

42. Norfolk Island 9 March 2022

43. New Zealand 12 March 2022

44. Australia 17 March 2022

45. Belize 23 March 2022

46. Guyana 26 March 2022

47. Grenada 30 March 2022

48. The Bahamas 3 April 2022

49. Turks & Caicos 7 April 2022

50. Cayman Islands 12 April 2022

51. Jamaica 15 April 2022

52. Trinidad & Tobago 19 April 2022

53. Barbado 23 April 2022

54. Montserrat 26 April 2022

55. Dominica 29 April 2022

56. British Virgin Islands 3 May 2022

57. St. Kitts & Nevis 6 May 2022

58. Anguilla 9 May 2022

59. Antigua & Barbuda 13 May 2022

60. St. Lucia 16 May 2022

61. St. Vincent & The Grenadines 19 May 2022

62. Bermuda 22 May 2022

63. Canada 26 May 2022

64. Gibraltar 31 May 2022

65. Falkland Islands 7 June 2022

66. Jersey 10 June 2022

67. Guernsey 13 June 2022

68. Isle of Man 16 June 2022

69. Scotland 18 June 2022

70. Northern Ireland 24 June 2022

71. Wales 29 June 2022

72. England 4 July 2022

About the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay

Birmingham 2022 is staging the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – an epic journey across the Commonwealth, with The Queen’s Baton visiting all 72 nations and territories, reaching Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas.

The Relay will begin on 7 October 2021 at a special event at Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will place Her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton.

The Baton will travel for 294 days, visiting all 72 nations and territories and connecting communities in every corner of the Commonwealth, embracing unique cultures and sharing stories.

This collective journey will ignite hope, solidarity and collaboration for the next generation, with these stories leaving us all inspired to take on the challenges that matter most to us.

For more information, visit birmingham2022.com/qbr

About the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held from 28 July until 8 August 2022, will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to put the city, the region, and its people on the global stage.

The Games is already proving to be a catalyst for transformation across the West Midlands, attracting new investment and funding, creating jobs and apprenticeships for local people and new opportunities for local businesses, as well as accelerating projects that will ensure the region is ready to host fantastic sports and cultural celebration.

Birmingham 2022 will be the Games for everyone, bringing people together from across Birmingham and the region, to provide a warm welcome to millions of visitors during the summer of 2022.

Find out more at www.birmingham2022.com