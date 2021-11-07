4 hours ago

The Agbozome Police Station has intercepted a consignment believed to be 296 slabs of Tesla- Bitcoin (Cocaine) worth about $1.5m from some suspected barons, according to intelligence reports.

In a related development a few days ago, a similar consignment was impounded by the Agbozome Police Station where the suspect, Nigerian Adebayor Adesa Ako has since been in police custody, assisting police with investigations.

A deep throat source at the Agbozome Police Station revealed that its Drug, Law and Enforcement Unit has taken delivery of the substance believed to have moved from the Tema Harbour.

Indications were that the person entrusted with the consignment fled upon arrival in the country, heading towards the Ghana-Togo highway after sensing danger abandoned the consignment in an unused building at Agbozome.

The source said, "It was the Agbozome Police that impounded the parcels upon a tip-off. We are currently investigating those behind it and later refer it to the Ho Regional Headquarters for further investigations."