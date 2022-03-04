3 hours ago

The second batch of Ghanaian students who fled Ukraine over the unrest in that country have arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

The 24 students were met by the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong who welcomed them on behalf of the president.

In his address to the students, the Deputy Minister said; “I want to welcome you back home to Ghana on behalf of the president. I know you’ve been through a very traumatic and difficult situation but thanks be to God that you’re home today. All Ghanaians share in your plight. It is our hope that in good time, you will pull yourself together and go back to further your studies,” he added.

Adu Gyamfi Amobi, a level 500 student in Ukraine, thanked the government for coming to their aid when it was most needed, amidst recounting the traumatic experience.

“We want to thank the Government of Ghana for the assistance. A lot of lives were lost, and it was sad. The flights and the [COVID] test were very expensive, yet the government made sure everything was free, accommodation, food, COVID-19 test, and I was surprised. We thank God, and the government,” he added.

The first batch of Ghanaian students who were evacuated from Ukraine were in Ghana on March 1, 2022.

Ghana’s Foreign Ministry puts the figure of Ghanaian students in Ukraine who have fled the country and wish to return home at more than 500.

Source: citifmonline