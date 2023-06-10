3 hours ago

3.3 billion electronic devices will build commercial relationships with each other by 2030. After IoT comes EoT

The Rise of EoT: 3.3 Billion Devices to Foster Commercial Relationships by 2030

A study predicts that over 3.3 billion devices will establish direct business communication by 2030, leading to the emergence of the Economy of Things (EoT).

Vodafone aims to integrate its EoT platform, offering secure channels for market development. Explore the potential of EoT and its impact on various sectors in this comprehensive report.

Introduction:

A groundbreaking study conducted by STL Partners, a prominent telecommunications research and consulting company, has revealed a remarkable projection for the future of connected devices.

By 2030, an estimated 3.3 billion electronic devices will engage in direct business communication, opening up new avenues for market expansion and revenue growth.

This phenomenon, known as the Economy of Things (EoT), promises to transform the way businesses interact and operate.

As the world embraces a secure digital platform where vehicles, electronics, and machines can interact seamlessly, the EoT is expected to capture over 10% of the Internet of Things (IoT) market, exhibiting an astounding 68% annual growth rate.

Vodafone's Vision: Enabling EoT Adoption for Business Customers

Integration of EoT platforms for enhanced market access

Driven by the insights from the study, Vodafone aims to offer its business customers a unique opportunity to leverage the potential of the Economy of Things.

By integrating its cutting-edge EoT platform with the Digital Asset Broker (DAB) in the EoT market, Vodafone provides businesses worldwide with a simplified solution.

Rather than building complex systems from scratch, companies can utilize the DAB platform to introduce their new products.

These offerings undergo instant verification, ensuring safety and reliability, and gain automatic access to trade data and currency through encrypted connections with the highest level of security.

The integration guarantees trusted authority verification, instilling confidence in consumers dealing with EoT devices.

Unleashing the Power of Data: Monetization Opportunities with EoT

Realizing the untapped potential of IoT-generated data

The STL Partners study emphasizes that approximately 75% of data generated by connected IoT devices remains untapped and inaccessible across devices and systems.

This vast resource holds tremendous value waiting to be unlocked.

With the advent of the Economy of Things, data monetization becomes a reality.

Connected devices can now interact, communicate, and engage in business actions seamlessly across multiple systems and shared operational environments.

EoT enables the transformation of data into valuable assets, driving innovation, and facilitating revenue generation for businesses operating within this interconnected network.

EoT's Sectors of Influence: Connected Vehicles Taking the Lead

Evolution in vehicular telematics and financial industry interest

According to the report, connected vehicles are projected to dominate the EoT landscape by 2030.

With the relative maturity of vehicle telematics and the high-value data collected by these vehicles, they play a pivotal role in the EoT ecosystem.

Connected vehicles and smart infrastructure, including electric vehicle (EV) charging points, parking space sensors, and traffic lights, can communicate directly and coordinate seamlessly using EoT.

Even the financial industry recognizes the potential of EoT, particularly in the realm of payments.

The development of EoT technology in sectors like electric vehicles is expected to drive significant advancements and growth.

Conclusion:

The Economy of Things is set to revolutionize business operations, offering an interconnected ecosystem where devices seamlessly communicate and engage in commercial relationships.

Vodafone's integration of its EoT platform with the DAB opens up new possibilities for businesses, simplifying the process of introducing products and ensuring their reliability and safety.

Monetizing untapped data generated by IoT devices becomes a reality with EoT, empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their interconnected network.

As connected vehicles take the lead in this transformative journey, other industries, including finance, are recognizing the immense opportunities EoT presents.

With key guiding principles in place, individuals, businesses, and public sector organizations can navigate the EoT ecosystem successfully, embracing the digital revolution and reaping the benefits it brings.