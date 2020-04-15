23 minutes ago

The South African police have announced the arrest of 3 persons in connection with Mondays burglary at the office of the South African Football Association.

The Provincial Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Motlalefa Mojapelo confirmed that the three suspects, aged between 23 and 35, were arrested for burglary and possession of suspected stolen items after an incident that occurred on 13 April.According to Mojapelo, first to be arrested was a 35-year-old woman, in whose possession, some of the suspected stolen goods were recovered.

“She was arrested Monday morning at about 10:30 in her rented room in Polokwane.” He added that the other suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning," he said.

According to South African Football Association (Safa) Capricorn Region president, Abel Rakoma, he was called by the police to identify goods, which he was able to positively identify as belonging to the association.

He added that the stolen items at their offices include a refrigerator, microwave, soccer attire, soccer equipment and other electronic devices. “The value of the items that were stolen is estimated to be around R60 000.”

The police have since opened a case of burglary against the three.

The following goods were recovered during the arrests:

* Tables

* Chairs

* Fridge

* Microwave,

* 10 Soccer balls,

* Soccer kit, to an estimated value of R30 000.

Mojapelo says the suspects will soon appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court, and that police investigations still continue.