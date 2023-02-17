58 minutes ago

Some drivers transporting pepper and tomatoes from Bawku to Accra have reportedly been shot dead, a Luvnews report has said.

The deceased drivers, numbering 3, were travelling with the goods together with some others when some unknown gunmen opened fire on the cargo trucks at a spot 20 kilometers from the town.

Other drivers sustained various levels of injury and are currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Speaking to Luvnews, some of the survivors indicated that they decided to move their goods after the police refused to grant them escort out of the community.

One of the drivers, Kwaku Karl, 44, whose cargo truck was parked at Akomadan lost his 22-year-old son; Kofi Karl during the incident.

According to him, the two of them lay on the ground beside the truck when the robbers were firing bullets.

“We laid low in the car to prevent sustaining wounds. I hid my head somewhere with my son’s legs on top of me. Sadly, he sustained some bullets and could not survive. This is just how we positioned ourselves” he stated.

Yakubu Asaripue, owner of one of the trucks, narrated how he lost his driver during the attacks.

“The car leading the team is mine. Unfortunately, I lost my driver due to the incident even after putting in much effort to rescue them” he said.

On his part, Haruna Issah, a survivor who sustained multiple gunshot wounds from the incident explained what happened to Luvnews.

“They chased us right after we got into the community. After releasing multiple gunshots at us, we were forced to hide under the car seats but even with that, my driver could not survive and my other mate, is receiving treatment,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, evidence presented to Luvnews shows bullet holes in the windscreen, side and rear of some of the affected cargo vehicles, indicative of aggressive shooting.