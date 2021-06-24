1 hour ago

Three children have been hospitalized at Atasemanso in the Kumasi metropolis after the fence wall of a building collapsed following a downpour on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Scores of residents in major parts of the Kumasi metropolis have been displaced by the rain, with their property destroyed.

Fuel stations, houses, and church buildings were the worst affected.

Traders at the Atasemanso market have had most of their wares destroyed as trading activities have come to a halt.

Assembly Member for the Atasemanso Electoral area, Agyei Kusi in a Citi News interview said a number of properties have also been damaged by the rains.

He thus called on the assembly to construct a proper drainage system for the area.

“Actually, it is very serious here today [Wednesday], although sometimes it floods when it rains, this one is very serious. I was in town when it started raining, and it rained constantly for an hour, and I said to myself I need to go home. So at the time I got here, I saw my area flooded.”

“The shops, stores, and rooms, everywhere, had been flooded. So we need a robust drainage system at the back of the market to accommodate the volume of water that comes through the area when it rains.”

Source: citifmonline.com