1 hour ago

Fear has gripped residents of Breman Jambra in the Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa District of the Central Region after three (3) corpses were illegally exhumed from a cemetery.



Reports say the grave looters had also tried to loot the remains of the six pupils of the Jambra Methodist Basic school who were killed after a school building collapsed almost four years ago but fortunately they were unsuccessful.



According to the Unit Committee Member of the area, Mr. Silvester Opoku this is not the first time such a reprehensible act has been done as there have been several attempts by some unknown persons to steal the skeletons of the pupils.



It is believed that these unscrupulous persons have purposed to steal the skeletons for spiritual money rituals.



The youth in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan vowed to deal ruthlessly with any person found to have tried looting the grave.