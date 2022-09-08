13 hours ago

A fire outbreak has claimed the lives of a mother and her two children while one person was able to escape unhurt.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Ohwim Asore-Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region after the fire gutted a three bedroom house Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, whose cause is yet to be determined, rendered the affected family homeless.

According to a report by the Fire Service, two fire pumps from Komfo Anokye and Breman Fire Stations were mobilised to the fire scene after receiving a call at noon Tuesday.

The Firefighters succeeded in bringing the raging fire under control at around 2:00 pm and after struggling to extinguish it.

After the hectic operations, ACFO I Henry Fatai Giwah, the Ashanti Regional Commander, met with the family to commiserate with them.

He encouraged and pledged to unravel the circumstances that led to the fire.