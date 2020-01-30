3 hours ago

3 Nigerian stowaways who have landed in Ghana instead of Spain

Three Nigerians have become the latest suspects to be arrested by the Tema Port Authorities in the year 2020 after they failed in their attempt to stowaway to Europe.

The three stowaways who have since been placed in police custody had boarded the vessel from Nigeria in hope of going to Spain in seek of greener pastures. Three Nigerian Stowaways, Isaac Daniel 32, Stephen Nuta 28 and Kelvin Popoola 26, were reported to have sneaked onboard the vessel MV Unity from Apapa Port of Nigeria, with the conviction that the vessel was heading towards Spain.

Unfortunately, the vessel was heading towards Ghana to discharge some general goods at the Port of Tema where the suspects were seen hiding in a small space behind the vessel’s propeller( fan).

The suspects had in their possession alcoholic beverage, provisions and a hammer.

According to the suspects, they outsmarted workers on the vessel and were hoping to seek greener pastures in Europe.

According to security officials, one of the suspects, Isaac Daniels, was arrested in 2019 for similar offense and deported to Nigeria with some 600 dollars package.

Tema Port Security Manager, Col Punamane said the issue of stowaways being disembarked at the Tema Port is becoming a major concern, and wants measures to be put in place to ensure the act of stowaway doesn’t become attractive to the youth.

Meanwhile port authorities are hopeful cases of stowaway for the year 2020 will reduce to the barest minimum.

Atinkaonline