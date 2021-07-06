2 hours ago

Three persons have been remanded into police custody by the Bolgatanga District Court in the Upper East Region for receiving motorbikes allegedly stolen from their respective owners at gunpoint.

The suspects — Mumuni Bawa, 33, said to be the kingpin and major receiver of the stolen motorbikes, and his two accomplices, Atampugri Akolgo, 44, and Solomon Alika, 28 — were arrested at different locations in the region.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere, who made this known in a press release at Bolgatanga, indicated that the suspects were to reappear in court on Monday, July 26, 2021.

They were arraigned on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Search

The police later discovered fake $100 notes amounting to $10,000 at Bawa's residence during a search.

Eight motorbike number plates, believed to have been detached from some of the motorbikes he had robbed from his victims and had already offered for sale at Dapango in Togo, were also retrieved.

ASP Fianko-Okyere assured the public that the Regional Police Command would continue to fight armed robbery and other violent crimes in the region “through tackling of every dimension that serves as motivation to criminal activities".

Source: graphic.com.gh