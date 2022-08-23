4 hours ago

Three persons, suspected to be armed robbers, have been killed in a shoot-out with the police at Aroma junction, a suburb of Obosomase-Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

A gang of four persons engaged the police in the shoot-out but three were gunned down while one was arrested.

The deceased’s names were only given as Ahwireng, Akroma and Elisha who are all natives of the town. Reports say Ahwireng and Akroma are all ex-convicts.

It is yet to be established who they may have unleashed the robbery terror on but JoyNews’ sources in the area say the police may have chased them from Accra where they had undertaken a robbery.

Some residents say at about 7:00 am on Tuesday, they rushed to the scene after they heard gunshots only to find out the three lying in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, the identity of the suspect who is currently in police custody is yet to be established.