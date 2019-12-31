1 hour ago

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah is the Deputy Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development

For three consecutive times, the Deputy Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah has been adjudged by various bodies as one of the best performing Deputy Ministers under Akufo-Addo led administration.

In 2018 the former Director of elections of the NPP was scored 3,978 Marks representing 88.03% followed by the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum with score of 3,877 marks and a corresponding percentage of 85.79% according to an investigative survey conducted by FAKS Investigative Services.

The 7th edition of the FAKS Investigative Services’ assessment of the performances of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Members of Parliaments and Regional Ministers was conducted between October and December 2018.

A total of 4,519 Ghanaians ranging from students, petty traders, journalists, MPs, civil organizations, traditional rulers, business owners and others partook in the survey.

In 2019, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), a political research and advocacy group, named Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah among top ten performing Deputy Ministers.

Others in that category included; Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister for Education and Godfred Dame, Deputy Attorney General.

In the latest listings by Accra based Asempa FM which was announced on the station's late afternoon political talk show "Ekosii Sen" which looked at five benchmarks in the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration which among other things were sector ministry and its mandate, ministry deliverables, visibility and branding, human relations, accessibility and balance between government and party, the Deputy Minister was once again captured.

