30% of LPG Cylinders unsafe — GCMC urges nationwide rollout of recirculation model

By Prince Antwi April 22, 2026

The Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMC) has raised concerns over the safety of gas cylinders in use across the country, revealing that a significant number submitted for refurbishment are unfit for continued use.

According to the company, nearly 30 percent of cylinders inspected under the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) were found to be defective, posing serious risks to households.

Management warned that the continued use of such faulty cylinders increases the likelihood of gas leaks, fires and explosions, which have previously resulted in severe damage to lives and property in various communities.

Speaking to journalists, the Managing Director of GCMC, Abdul-Rahman Mankir, stressed the urgent need to expand the implementation of the CRM nationwide.

He explained that although the model is currently operational in major urban centres such as Accra, Kumasi and Tema, extending it to other regions would significantly enhance public safety.

Mr Mankir also disclosed plans to collaborate with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to intensify public education on the initiative, noting that awareness of the programme remains low even in some parts of Accra.

The Cylinder Recirculation Model, spearheaded by the NPA, is aimed at ensuring that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are regularly inspected, maintained and replaced when necessary.

Under the system, consumers exchange empty cylinders for filled and certified ones at designated outlets, rather than refilling their own cylinders at fuel stations.

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