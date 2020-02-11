1 hour ago

About 30 Menzgold customers have died since the company was collapsed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the customers has told Starr News.

According to Fred Forson, the death toll and hardship on the aggrieved customers are compounded by the fact the state appears to have left them to their fate.

“We have recorded not less than 30 deaths. marriages are broken, people are being sacked from schools and others are being ejected from homes. It’s the reason we are sending petitions to the Chief Imam and others and asking the president to intervene".

“Just like they are doing for the Savings and Loans customers, they should pay us too,” he said on Starr Today Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Madina District Court was thrown in a state of confusion when the prosecutor pursuing the case against some 90 Menzgold customers accused of unlawfully invading the premises of Nana Appiah Mensah objected to an out of court settlement.

The complainant, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, was represented by the Public Relations Officer of Menzgold Company, Nii Armah Amarteifio, who made the revelation to the court.

“We are no longer interested in the matter. We want to register our interest to discontinue the case,” he noted.

However, the prosecutor who said the state was not privy to the decision by NAM1 objected while substituting a fresh charge sheet.

But counsel for the Menzgold customers argued that they were unable to reach the prosecutor when an out of court settlement was agreed on by the complainant.

The presiding judge noted that although it was lawful under section 72 of the constitution to plead for an out of court settlement, he had not been served with an official notice and hence charged NAM1 to do the appropriate thing.

He, therefore, ruled that the case be adjourned to March 3, 2020 urging interested parties to have a discussion and come to a conclusion on NAM1’s request.

Members of the Coalition of Aggrieved Menzgold Customers were thus granted a bail of GH3000 each with one surety.

They were charged with unlawful entry, offensive conduct and breach of the peace.