The Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana - University of Ghana chapter (UG-UTAG), Professor Ransford Gyampo has asked President Akufo-Addo to provide proof that the salaries of all political appointees have been reduced by 30 percent.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaking at this year’s Eid-ul-Adha prayers yesterday in Accra said: "We are all going to have to make some sacrifices to afford us the space to navigate the troubled waters of the current economic difficulties. The expenditure of ministries, departments, and agencies has been cut by 30 percent. The salaries of all appointees including myself have been reduced by 30 percent. Fuel coupon allocations have been slashed by 50 percent and other expenditures suspended"

However, Prof. Gyampo is skeptical.

In a Facebook post he wrote: "Mr President unless we see the pay slip of appointees, we are unable to trust the refrain that their salaries have been reduced by 30%. We live with them and know their opulent lifestyles haven’t changed even in the days of hardship. We need evidence..."

Source: peacefmonline.com