3 hours ago

Relatives and friends are grieving over the death of a 30-year-old man who was allegedly shot and killed in a suspected robbery at Ohwim in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Ibrahim Abdul-Wahab, a mobile phone dealer, died at the hospital after some unknown armed men attacked him at his residence.

The incident according to the family of the deceased happened at about 1:30 am on Thursday.

The deceased according to reports was rushed to a private facility and was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died.

A spokesperson of the family, Ali Musah appealed to the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

He also appealed to the police to expedite processes to release the body for burial.

Friends who are trooping to the family house of the deceased described him as humble and calm.

Police at Suame have begun investigations into the incident, while the bereaved family is waiting for the body to be released for burial according to Islamic rites.

Source: citifmonline